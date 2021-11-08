Turkish foreign minister speaks to Iraqi premier, Turkmen, Iranian counterparts

Turkey's foreign minister offered get-well wishes Monday to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi after armed drones targeted his residence.

In a phone call, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu once again "strongly condemned" the terrorist drone attack targeting Al-Kadhimi's residence early Sunday, according to diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu also extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's get-well wishes to the Iraqi premier.

On Sunday, the Iraqi army said Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt by drones armed with explosives.

Following the attack, Al-Kadhimi called for "calm and restraint from all for the sake of Iraq."

The attempt came amid protests by supporters of the Iranian-backed Al-Fatah Alliance and Hashd al-Shaabi militia against the results of last month's parliamentary elections.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu held a phone conversation with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, said diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu and Meredov addressed preparations for the Eighth summit of the Turkic Council, set to be held in Istanbul on Friday.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a separate phone call, Çavuşoğlu also wished a speedy recovery to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 2.