YPG/PKK reaches an agreement with Assad regime to lift blockade in northeast Syria

The YPG/PKK terrorist group lifted a blockade Thursday in the center of northeastern Syria's Qamishli district which had been in place since April, allowing passage to forces of the Bashar Al-Assad regime .

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency from local sources, the YPG/PKK and Assad regime forces clashed from April 20-25.

Following the clashes, the terrorists took over the Tay neighborhood in southern Qamishli while besieging forces and security units belonging to the Assad regime in a military zone known as Security Square, which is located in Qamishli in Al-Hasakah province.

With two control points set up around the region, the YPG/PKK has been able to blockade Security Square for more months. The terror group is now allowing passage to regime forces has not removed the control points.

The rapprochement between the YPG/PKK and Assad regime had gained momentum following numerous statements from Turkish authorities saying they could intervene when necessary against terrorist organizations in Syria.

One of the senior members of the terror group, Eldar Khalil, told the Russia Today news outlet's Arabic channel Wednesday that they were ready to negotiate with the Assad regime "unconditionally."