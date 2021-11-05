Palestinian child killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian child was shot dead Friday by Israeli forces during an anti-settlement demonstration in the occupied West Bank, according to a written statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Friday.

The ministry statement said the child victim was heavily injured by Israeli soldiers while Palestinians were protesting against illegal Jewish settlements in Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, with a live round.

It said the 13-year-old child was rushed into Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, adding that despite all medical interventions the child had "fallen a martyr."

Palestinians held demonstrations in the afternoon to protest the expansion of Jewish settlements around Nablus, according to local sources.

The head of the Emergency Unit at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Nablus Ahmad Jibril told Anadolu Agency that Israeli soldiers intervened Palestinian protesters in the Deer al-Hatab town of Nablus city with live bullets.

According to the Israeli and Palestinian estimates, there are about 650,000 settlers in West Bank settlements, including occupied Jerusalem, who live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.