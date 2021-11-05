15 soldiers killed in southwest Niger

At least 15 soldiers were killed and several wounded by unidentified gunmen in the latest attack in southwest Niger, security sources said Friday.

The attackers raided a military outpost in the village of Anzourou in the Tillaberi region near the border with Mali late Thursday, the source told reporters.

The attack came one day after 69 people, including the mayor, were killed in a "terrorist attack" in the region. The government declared two days of national mourning.

No group claimed has responsibility for the attack.

Several soldiers, including gendarmes, were reportedly wounded and others missing.

Anzourou, in the Tillaberi region, is one of the most deadly areas hampered by terror attacks.

In recent months, attacks against civilian and military positions have intensified, leading to massive displacements.

President Bazoum Mohamed toured the area last September and assured residents that at all measures, including the military, were ready to secure the region and allow a return of displaced populations.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 700 civilian deaths have been recorded and dozens of soldiers killed as a result of attacks in an area that has been placed under a state of emergency since 2017, with a ban on motorcycle traffic.

The attacks targeting civilians and the army are blamed on Daesh/ISIS and ISGS.