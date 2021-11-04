US embassy approves departure of some staff from Ethiopia

The US embassy in Addis Ababa has approved the voluntary departure of non-vital embassy staff and family members from Ethiopia, where a conflict between the government and rebels has been escalating in recent weeks.



The embassy announced on Thursday that the unrest could result in supply bottlenecks and an escalation of violence. US citizens who do not leave the country were called upon to stock up on supplies.



It is to be expected that the government will restrict access to the internet, cellular networks and landlines in the event of violent clashes, which could make it difficult for the embassy to communicate with US citizens in the country.



Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, is expected for two-day crisis talks with the Ethiopian government.



The conflict with rebels of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has widened significantly in the past few days. The military had to withdraw from important cities in the Amhara region, which borders the capital.



Together with rebels from the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), the TPLF was able to gain access to one of the most important highways in the country. It is now advancing towards Addis Ababa.



According to reports, the militias are also trying to cut supply route from Djibouti to Addis Ababa. A state of emergency has been declared across the country.



