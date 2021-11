Galatasaray draw 1-1 with Lokomotiv Moscow, sit atop of Group E in Europa League

Galatasaray drew 1-1 with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow at home on Thursday.

Sofiane Feghouli gave the Lions a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute at Nef Stadium in Istanbul but Francois Kamano scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute.

The Turkish club still remain atop of Group E with eight points.

Lokomotiv Moscow have two points to sit at the bottom of the group.