A shallow 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Seram island on the Molucca archipelago on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities.



At least three houses in the Central Maluku district were damaged as a result of the quake, CNN Indonesia reported, citing a local civil protection official.



The quake struck at 11:42 local time (0342 GMT) with the epicentre 16 kilometres west of the town of Wahai, at depth of 10 kilometres, according to the national geophysics agency.