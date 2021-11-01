ERDOĞAN HAILS BIDENS POSITIVE APPROACH TOWARDS F-35 DISPUTE

 Contact Us
Erdoğan hails Biden's "positive" approach towards F-35 dispute

Speaking to Turkish reporters on his plane returning from Rome on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks: The procurement of F-16s was discussed with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, and he didn't witness any negative approach towards the disputed issue.

Published November 01,2021
Speaking to reporters following the visit to Rome for the two-day G-20 Summit, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks: he discussed the procurement of F-16s with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, 'didn't witness any negative approach', hopes to conclude 'sensitive issue'.

"Turkey will conduct anti-terror cross-border operations whenever it is necessary. There is no stepping back from it, Erdoğan reiterated in his comments on Monday.

Erdoğan also announced that Turkey will share homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidate TurkoVac with the entire world once production starts by the end of 2021.

"I told American, French counterparts how the establishment of the base in Alexandroupoli, Greece near Turkish border 'seriously disturbs' Turkey," Erdoğan said in a statement.

Erdoğan also said he decided against attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow after Britain failed to meet Turkey's demands on security arrangements.

"When our demands were not met we decided not to go to Glasgow," Erdoğan was quoted as telling reporters on his plane returning from Rome.

Earlier, the Turkish president said the US proposed the sale of F-16 fighter jets as compensation for Turkey's payment for the F-35s.

In 2019, Washington announced that it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program over Ankara's purchase of the S-400, a Russian defense system it bought after its efforts to buy US Patriot missiles were rebuffed.

The US claimed the Russian system posed a safety risk. Turkey, however, stressed the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems, and thus pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Ankara also repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to clarify the issue.


ERDOĞAN INTENSIFIES DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS DURING G20 SUMMIT

Turkey's president held separate talks with world leaders during the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rome on Oct.30-31.

After attending a family photoshoot on the first day of the summit, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended a special session on the global economy and health.

Before the session, Erdoğan had a short talk with US President Joe Biden, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

After the session, he held bilateral talks.

Erdoğan first met with EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen for a 30-minute talk. The closed-door meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Later, the Turkish president met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The 35-minute closed-door meeting was also attended by Çavuşoğlu and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, as well as Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik.

The Turkish leader also met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for a 30-minute talk.

Erdoğan held another 30-minute closed-door meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

Following the talks, Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan attended a dinner which Italian President Sergio Mattarella hosted in honour of the leaders participating in the summit.

ERDOĞAN-BIDEN MEETING

On the second day of the summit, Erdoğan started his bilateral talks by meeting with US President Joe Biden. The meeting lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes.

During the meeting, expressing a common will for the further strengthening and advancing of the bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed on forming a joint mechanism in this direction.

In a positive atmosphere, bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed.

Mutual steps to be taken in line with the shared perspective on increasing the bilateral trade volume were discussed, and the basis of strategic partnership and NATO alliance was underscored.

The leaders also expressed satisfaction about mutual steps taken on climate change.

ERDOĞAN HOLD CLOSED-DOOR MEETING WITH MACRON

Erdoğan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a 50-minute closed-door meeting. He later met with European Council head Charles Michel for a 40-minute talk

The Turkish leader held his last meeting as part of the summit with Merkel. Olaf Scholz, the likely successor of Merkel, also joined her in the meeting with Erdoğan.

After the bilateral meetings, Erdoğan answered questions from reporters in a press conference.