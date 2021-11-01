Afghan journalist freed via mediation after brief detention, abuse

The Taliban intelligence service has released a local journalist a day after he was arrested and abused for unknown reasons, a media advocacy group and his colleagues confirmed on Monday.



Hussain Ahmadi, the anchor and reporter of Rah Farda private TV network, was arrested in front of the central passport office in Kabul after he was called up to collect his passport, the Afghanistan Journalist Protection Agency said in a statement. He was released through the mediation of the Afghan media activists.



While in detention the journalist was beaten by the Taliban forces, the news manager of the private TV station, Mohammad Elham Neda, told dpa.



Neda said Ahmadi was released after a lot of effort, but the authorities have not revealed the reason for his arrest.



Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, hundreds of journalists have fled their country and a large number of others are seeking ways to leave.



Dozens of journalists have been briefly detained and tortured for covering anti-Taliban demonstrations.



A large number of media outlets have stopped their operations due to security threats, censorship and financial problems.



At the weekend, a local journalist for the Iranian state broadcaster, Ali Reza Sharifi, survived an assassination attempt in Kabul city.



Sharifi was attacked by two gunmen riding a motorcycle on Friday night while he was in his car with his son and wife.



Gunmen fired at least seven bullets at his car, but only one of the bullets brushed his lip, wounding him slightly.



Afghanistan is considered among the most dangerous countries for Journalists by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF).



