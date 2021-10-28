Estonia tightens coronavirus restrictions

In view of rising numbers of new coronavirus infections, Estonia is tightening its current anti-coronavirus regulations.



According to a decision by the government in Tallinn, masks will be compulsory indoors as of October 29 in the Baltic EU country.



Furthermore, as of November 1, young people aged 12 to 17 will be required to show proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19. Unlike adults, however, a negative coronavirus test is sufficient for them to participate in events or to enter catering establishments, cultural, leisure, entertainment and sports facilities.



At the same time, all Estonians will in future have to present an identity card together with their coronavirus status certificate.



On Thursday, the government also restricted the duration of public events and activities - they must end by 11 pm at the latest from November 1. This particularly affects nightclubs, bars and other entertainment venues.



According to a radio report, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas justified this by saying that the likelihood of the coronavirus spreading is higher at evening events when alcohol is sold.



In Estonia, coronavirus numbers have risen significantly recently. According to official figures, 1,478 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants were registered in the past 14 days.



In the Baltic state with 1.2 million inhabitants, almost 57 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.