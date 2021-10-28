Biden announces revamped $1.75 trillion social spending package

US President Joe Biden set out details of a revamped $1.75 trillion social spending package Thursday to structure a more equitable economy and tackle climate change, the culmination of weeks of intense negotiation.

The proposal would lock in key priorities in Biden's spending agenda on child care and education, health care and the environment, as he heads off to meet world leaders in Europe.

"President Biden promised to rebuild the backbone of the country -- the middle class -- so that this time everyone comes along. He also campaigned on a promise to make government work for working people again. Today, the President is delivering on these promises," the White House said.