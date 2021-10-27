Turkey ready to enhance cooperation with Chad: Turkish president

Turkey is prepared to boost defense and security cooperation with Chad as the African nation faces terrorists and other armed groups, the Turkish president said on Wednesday.

"Turkey is ready to develop cooperation with Chad, which is simultaneously fighting terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups, in the military, defense, and security fields," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a joint press conference following a meeting with Chad's visiting Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdoğan said they discussed the bilateral relations of the two nation, as well as regional issues adding Turkey to support Chad in its transitional period.

"With the agreements signed today, Chad will become one of Turkey's pioneering partners in Africa," Erdoğan said, adding that the Central African country has a great potential and role in the region.

Erdoğan noted that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries has reached $112 million, a 47% increase overall, with the goal of reaching $200 million and then $500 million.

The two countries will continue to work on further deepening relations and enrich diversity in trade in a holistic, win-win approach, Erdoğan added.