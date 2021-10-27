Over 115.86M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 115.86 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

Over 55.2 million people have been given a first vaccine dose and more than 48.4 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 11.07 million people.

The ministry recorded 26,896 new cases, 210 fatalities, and 30,542 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 355,947 more virus tests were done over the past 24 hours, the data showed.