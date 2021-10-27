Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

 Contact Us
Published October 27,2021
Singapore's health ministry reported 5,324 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded 10 new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. The city-state extended its social curbs last week to contain the spread of COVID-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.