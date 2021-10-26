Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus deaths in a year

Pakistan on Tuesday reported its lowest daily coronavirus-related death toll in a year amid signs that a fourth wave of the pandemic is slowing down. At least six people died during the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. The last time the figure was at this level was in October last year. There has been a significant decline of 75 per cent in new hospital admissions during the last two months. The number of active cases has now reduced to 23,940 from over 90,000 in August. There are 1,028 patients regarded as in critical condition. Pakistan has so far recorded 1,267,945 cases and 28,359 deaths. Pakistan has administered 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses since its immunization drive began in February. The vaccination drive picked up pace after authorities imposed tough restrictions, with unvaccinated people being barred from domestic flights, trains, malls and restaurants. More than 38 million people in the country of 220 million are fully vaccinated. The government set the target of vaccinating 80 million people by the end of this year.