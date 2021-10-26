Turkish Airlines cancels flights between Sudan, Turkey

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines suspended flights between Turkey and Sudan on Tuesday after the country's military dissolved the government and enacted a state of emergency.

According to the airline's press office, round trips from Istanbul to Khartoum on Monday and Tuesday had been canceled.

Turkish Airlines later said round trips on Wednesday and Thursday have also been canceled.

The head of Sudan's ruling military council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, declared on Monday a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional sovereign council and government.

The move came hours after the military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and ministers in the civilian government.

Al-Burhan also announced the suspension of some provisions of the constitutional document outlining the political transition in Sudan.

According to the Sudanese Information Ministry, the military detained Hamdok early on Monday after he refused to support what it described as a "coup."

After a failed military coup last month, deep tensions between the military and the civilian administration erupted in Sudan amid recent rival protests in Khartoum.

Before the dissolution, Sudan was administered by the Sovereign Council of military and civilian authorities, which oversaw the transition period until elections slated for 2023, as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition.