Severe weather hits southern Brazil, almost 1,000 homes damaged

The city of Foz do Iguacu on the border with Paraguay and Argentina was the worst affected area, with some 600 homes damaged, Parana civil defence authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

WORLD
Published October 25,2021
Strong winds and hail have damaged 938 homes in Brazil's southern state of Parana.

Authorities said 851 people were affected but none were injured.

"In the worst moments of this extreme weather, the electricity supply of 552,000 customers was disrupted due to lightning, fallen trees and gusts of wind," the Parana energy company Copel said.

The storm also partially affected power generation at the Itaipu power plant on the border between Paraguay and Brazil.