Ethiopia says 2 TPLF targets destroyed in fresh Tigray airstrikes

Ethiopia's government said on Sunday it targeted a training center and a military manufacturing facility run by rebels in the latest airstrikes in the restive Tigray region.

A training center of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the Mai Tsebri area and a military manufacturing facility in the town of Adwa were destroyed in the latest air raids, the government said.

The training center in Mai Tsebri was also a TPLF command post, while the weapons facility in Adwa was also making counterfeit uniforms of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, it added.

This was the fifth day of aerial bombardment in Tigray that the Ethiopian government maintains is only targeting TPLF's military and communications infrastructure in the restive northern region.

The rebel group has contested the government's assertions, saying that civilians have been killed and places such as markets, residential buildings, and a university have been hit.

The contradictory claims cannot be independently verified since journalists do not have access to the conflict-ridden region.

The TPLF, however, is yet to comment on Sunday's attacks.

Reports indicate Ethiopian forces and the TPLF are also engaged in fierce battles in Tigray's bordering Amhara and Afar states.