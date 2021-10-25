Arab League, OIC urge respect to Sudan power-sharing deal

The Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday called on all parties in Sudan to abide by a power-sharing deal outlining political transition in the country.

The Sudanese military on Monday arrested Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and ministers in the transitional government.

The Information Ministry said Hamdok was arrested by a military force after he refused to support what it described as a "coup".

In a tweet, the Cairo-based Arab League expressed deep concern over developments in Sudan and called on all parties to fully abide by the Constitutional Declaration signed in August 2019.

"It is important to respect all decisions and agreements that were agreed regarding the transitional period until elections are held," Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul-Gheit said.

He underlined the need to "refrain from taking any measures that could disrupt the transitional period or shake stability in Sudan."

The OIC, meanwhile, called on all Sudanese parties to "commit to the constitutional document regarding the transitional period."

"Dialogue is the way to overcome differences in order to give priority to the supreme interest of the Sudanese people and achieve their aspirations for security, stability, development and prosperity," OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen added in a statement.

While, there was no comment from the Sudanese military, political sources told Anadolu Agency that chairman of the ruling Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, will make a statement later Monday on the latest developments in the country.

Tensions escalated between the military and civilian politicians in Sudan since a failed coup attempt last month.

Sudan is currently administered by a Sovereign Council of military and civilian officials, which oversees the transition period until elections slated for 2023, as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition.