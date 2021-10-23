IRANS SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI PARDONS OR COMMUTES SENTENCES FOR 3,450

 Contact Us
AFP WORLD
Published October 23,2021
Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has granted pardons or commuted the sentences of more than 3,450 prisoners, his website reported Saturday.

Khamenei "has approved... pardons and sentence reductions for 3,458 people convicted" by various Iranian courts, a statement said.

The measure, at the suggestion of the head of the judiciary, coincides with the anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed's birth, and that of Imam Sadegh, one of the most holy figures in Shiite history.

Iran marks the birth of both on Sunday.

Iran's supreme leader routinely grants collective pardons on major religious holidays, in coordination with the head of the judiciary.

In late July, Khamenei pardoned or reduced the sentences of more than 2,800 detainees.