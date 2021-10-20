Turkish Red Crescent hands out school supplies to Afghan refugee children in Islamabad

The Turkish Red Crescent distributed school supplies among Afghan refugee children in Pakistan's capital on Wednesday.

"We gave 350 school bags and stationery supplies to Afghan refugee children who are studying in Islamabad," Ibrahim Carlos Camilo , head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation in Pakistan, said at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The supplies were distributed at the Pind Sangrial and Afghan Basti refugee camps near Islamabad, which are currently home to thousands of Afghans.

Muhammad Umar , a teacher, thanked the Turkish government and the Turkish Red Crescent for their continuous support to Afghan refugees and children.

Earlier this month, the Turkish relief agency sent humanitarian aid for the thousands of people internally displaced in Afghanistan due to years of conflict.