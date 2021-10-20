Iranian, Turkish interior ministers meet in Tehran

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi hosted his Turkish counterpart Süleyman Soylu in the capital Tehran on Wednesday.

In a statement following a bilateral meeting, Soylu wished Vahidi all the best in his new office.

"To date, we have had very successful cooperation on various issues," he said, adding many of them were solved.

Hailing the cooperation between the two countries, Soylu said: "We acted like members of a single country in our cooperation at the border, counter-terrorism efforts, fight against drug smuggling, and cross-border organized crime. Our collaboration is not diplomatic cooperation, it is a fraternity."

After the meetings between the delegations to be chaired by Soylu and Vahidi, a deal on the possible cooperation in the field of security will be signed.

Vahidi, who assumed office on Aug. 25, was the defense minister under former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, having held the post from 2009 until 2013.



