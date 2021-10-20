Turkey, Nigeria ink agreements to cooperate in several fields including energy and defense

The Turkish president on Wednesday said his country continues to share " necessary information " on the terror group FETO's illegal activities in Nigeria.

Speaking at a joint presser with his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria's capital Abuja, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "We are strengthening our cooperation in military defense and security issues with Nigeria, which is fighting terrorist organizations, armed gangs, and piracy."

Next year, Turkey and Nigeria will celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Erdoğan said, reminding that Nigeria has been hosting one of the oldest missions of Turkey on the African continent.

He stressed that Turkey is determined to further its cooperation with Nigeria in every field.

Buhari, for his part, said they had "very useful" discussions on several bilateral issues and reached a series of agreements.

Turkey and Nigeria signed a total of seven agreements during Erdogan's visit to the African country.

The agreements included one on "Avoiding Double Taxation and Tax Evasion," and others in the fields of mining, hydrocarbons, energy, and defense, as well as agreements on cooperation on the youth, and the foreign ministries of both countries.





ERDOĞAN WELCOMED IN NIGERIA WITH AN OFFICIAL CEREMONY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed on Wednesday by his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari with an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital Abuja.

Erdoğan, first lady Emine Erdoğan, and the Turkish delegation were also welcomed by the honor guard in the ceremony.

Later, the two presidents introduced their delegations to each other.

After one-on-one talks and delegation meetings, Erdoğan and Buhari held a joint news conference.

Accompanying President Erdoğan is a group of top Turkish officials including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Ömer Çelik, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın.

Erdoğan is also expected to attend an official luncheon given in his honor by Buhari.

The president on Sunday started a four-day tour of three African countries, including Angola, Togo, and Nigeria.

Erdoğan's tour, set to end later on Wednesday, is considered significant for new cooperation opportunities in Africa.

The West African country of Nigeria boasts Africa's biggest economy, with a gross domestic product of some $500 billion, according to estimates.