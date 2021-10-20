Prosthetic leg changes life of Syrian boy in SE Turkey

A five-year-old Syrian boy living in southeastern Turkey whose right leg was amputated two years ago and replaced with a prosthetic leg due to a developmental delay has started kindergarten.

Mohammed Hossein was born in Mardin province and doctors had to amputate his right leg from the kneecap at the age of three, but regained his ability to walk after a benefactor covered the expense of his prosthetic leg a week ago.

Once he got used to walking with his new leg, his parents enrolled him in kindergarten following the instructions of a local education director in the province's district of Kiziltepe.

Walking to school hand in hand with his father, Mohammed plays with his friends and enjoys life thanks to his prosthetic leg.

Father Sabry said he was glad to see his son walking and that he would not be deprived of an education.

"My son is walking, he was enrolled in school ... I want him to have a good occupation in the future," he said.

The district director of education, Risvan Dundar, said Mohamed was full of joy now that he was going to school and that the administration would closely follow his progress and meet all his needs.

Dundar went on to say that provincial education authorities would continue to identify more handicapped students and extend all of the them a helping hand.

Principal Sattam Aydin said the school staff would endeavor to raise every single student as contributing members of society and that it was an great feeling that Mohammed was enrolled and walking to school.