Turkey condemns heinous terrorist attack in Nigeria

Turkey on Tuesday condemned a terrorist attack in northern Nigeria that left dozens of people dead.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that at least 43 people lost their lives and many people were wounded during a terrorist attack in a crowded bazaar area on 18 October 2021 in the Goronyo region located in Sokoto state of Nigeria," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack, extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Nigeria and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement added.

The assault was carried out by unidentified gunmen, said Sokoto government spokesman Muhammad Bello.

Sokoto is often targeted by armed groups. Twenty people were killed and many others wounded in a similar armed attack on Oct. 10.