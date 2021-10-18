'Power and Paradox': TRT World Forum 2021 to start Tuesday

The two-day TRT World Forum 2021 to discuss "the most pressing issues of our time" is set to begin virtually on Tuesday.

With the theme, Power and Paradox: Understanding Grand Strategy in the 21sth Century, the event will bring together academics, journalists, intellectuals, politicians, and members of civil society from around the globe.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will deliver the opening speech, followed by speeches from Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, the director-general of TRT.

Experts will virtually attend a total of 16 public sessions and expert roundtables, and debate a variety of issues.

The sessions and discussions featured this year include The Future of Sovereignty in an Interdependent World, Towards New Realignments in the Middle East: The Future of Turkish-Arab Relations, Climate and Global Health Crises as Strategic Threats, Europe's Grand Strategy after Brexit: Old Challenges and New Realities, and Global Governance and the Challenges and Opportunities of Multipolarity.

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan will also be discussed in an expert roundtable titled The Taliban Returns: Lessons Learned and Lost.

The speakers will include Ahmed Mohammed Al-Meraikhi, special advisor to the UN secretary-general; Prince El Hassan bin Talal, former Crown Prince of Jordan; Richard Falk, professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University; Andreas Wimmer, professor of sociology and political philosophy at Columbia University; Tarik M. Yousef, director of the Brookings Doha Center; and Diane Karusisi, CEO of BK Group, the largest financial services group in Rwanda.

Prof. Jonathan Patz, the health and the environment director of Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will also be among the speakers, along with CyberPeace Institute's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Duguin, Director of the Geneva Center for Security Policy (GCSP) Thomas Greminger, Director of the Centre for European Reform Charles Grant and President of Observer Research Foundation Samir Saran.

Registrations for the event can be done via www.trtworldforum.com.