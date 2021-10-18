Erdoğan hits out at Western powers for exploiting Africans for hundreds of years

Holding a joint press conference with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco , Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed the strengthened ties between the two countries.



"African countries have been exploited for hundreds of years. The foreign occupiers sponged off Angola for 400 years. The resources of most of the African countries were extorted by the Western powers. In particular, France used the African continent as a colonial area. Was the voice of persecuted Africans heard when they were massacred, especially in Algeria ?" Erdoğan underlined in his comments.



"We have a demand for a fair world, we have to collaborate on its issue. We should not be afraid, as we fear, this persecution will engulf the whole of the African region. We need to stand up for our rights," the Turkish leader said in a statement.



"You can still witness what has been happening in Libya, and also in Somalia. The persecution still continues, it is not over. We need to build a fairer world together. We need to work together," Erdoğan concluded while calling for global efforts to build a fairer world order.

ERDOĞAN WELCOMED IN ANGOLA WITH AN OFFICIAL CEREMONY

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed by his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco in capital Angola on Monday with an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

Before the dignitaries began their talks, the national anthems of both countries were played during the ceremony.

The Turkish president also saluted the guard of honor at the ceremonial ground. After Erdoğan and Lourenco introduced their delegations to each other, a gun salute was fired.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın, and other Turkish officials attended the ceremony.

This trip is the first official visit from Turkey at the presidential level to Angola.

Erdoğan is also expected to address Angola's parliament. Later, he will visit the Memorial of Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto, the country's first president who died in 1979.

The president later will attend the Angola-Turkey Business Forum organized by Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board.

Erdoğan's scheduled African tour also includes Togo and Nigeria, which is considered significant for new cooperation opportunities in Africa.