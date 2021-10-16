Four Russian tourists found dead in Albanian hotel sauna

Four Russian tourists have reportedly died in a hotel sauna in the Albanian Adriatic resort of Querret.
Albanian media cited police as saying that two men and two women aged 31 to 60 were found lifeless inside the sauna late on Friday evening.
The surnames of three of the victims indicated they were related, the media reports said.
Suffocation is being seen as a possible cause of death in all four cases.
Investigations are under way to determine whether there was a technical failure of the sauna system or inadequate care of the tourists by the hotel staff. Alcohol consumption by the victims could also be a factor.