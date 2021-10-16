 Contact Us
News World Daesh claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar

The Daesh-Khorasan terror group claimed the suicide bombing of a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday that killed at least 41 people and wounded scores more.

Published October 16,2021
Daesh claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group's Amaq news agency said on Friday.

The statement added that two Daesh [ISIS] fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers.