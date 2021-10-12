Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58

Hasbro announced Tuesday that Chief Executive Brian Goldner had died just two days after the head of the longtime toymaker had taken medical leave.

Goldner, 58, joined Hasbro in 2000 and is credited with leading the toymaker into new ventures in entertainment and digital gaming.

He was appointed CEO in 2008 and became chairman of the board in 2015. Since 2008, Hasbro revenues have risen more than 35 percent to $4 billion.

"Brian's passing is a tremendous loss for Hasbro and the world," said Edward Philip, lead independent director, in a statement announcing Goldner's death.

"Brian was universally admired and respected in the industry, and throughout his over twenty years at Hasbro, his inspiring leadership and exuberance left an indelible mark on everything and everyone he touched."

Hasbro announced on Sunday that Goldner was taking medical leave, saying he was undergoing continued medical care after being treated for cancer in 2014.

Hasbro has named as interim CEO Rich Stoddart, a longtime advertising and marketing executive who was most recently lead independent director.