Merkel refuses to comment on exploratory German coalition talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has declined to comment on the exploratory talks between the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) on forming a possible coalition.



She would take note of any views expressed by the negotiators from the three parties, Merkel said on Tuesday at a press conference after the G20 summit on Afghanistan, when she was asked if she expected a coalition agreement to be concluded before Christmas.



"But I can't say anything about that. That is in the hands of those who are negotiating," the outgoing chancellor said.



In the exploratory talks between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, groundbreaking decisions could be made as early as Friday.



The "moment of truth" is imminent, FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing said in Berlin on Tuesday afternoon.



The aim is to prepare a "basis for decision-making" by Friday on whether to recommend the start of coalition negotiations to the respective bodies. It was now a matter of clarifying the big questions, he said.



