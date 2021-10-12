GERMANYS CDU TO CHOOSE NEW PARTY BOARD AFTER ELECTION DRUBBING

Following the party's worst-ever showing in Germany's recent parliamentary elections, the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) announced plans on Monday to elect a new national board at a special party conference due to begin on October 30.



Making the announcement, CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said he understood "the frustration and anger" of members who had failed to get into the Bundestag despite fighting strong election campaigns. He said that the party's analysis of its mistakes would be "brutally open," adding that "all issues must be put on the table."



The CDU's national board, its highest permanent leadership body, is expected to then consult with the party's executive committee on how best to encourage grass-roots participation and attract new members and activists to its ranks ahead of the party's annual conference, which is to be held in December or January.



The CDU began holding meetings among the party's inner circle on Monday. Armin Laschet, the CDU's candidate for chancellor in last month's election, announced his intention to oversee the party's next steps before stepping down. However, he did not set a date for his departure.



Candidates to lead the party in the future include the socially conservative former CDU Bundestag leader Friedrich Merz, current Health Minister Jens Spahn, and foreign policy expert Norbert Roettgen.



The announcement came as exploratory talks between the three parties hoping to form Germany's next government resumed in Berlin, two weeks after the Social Democrats narrowly defeated Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in the country's federal election.



The top representatives of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) - Christian Lindner and Volker Wissing - arrived with their counterparts from the Greens - Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock.



The aim is the formation of a so-called "traffic-light" coalition, named after the colours used in Germany to represent the three parties, with the SPD's Olaf Scholz as chancellor.



Ahead of the talks the director of the FDP's parliamentary group, Marco Buschmann, told Der Spiegel news magazine the party's "red lines" include tax increases and the softening of Germany's balanced budget rules.



Nevertheless, he said he was optimistic about the chances of joining a government coalition with the SPD and the Greens, because while there are "areas of friction," all three parties are eager to govern."So far, everything has been very serious and professional. It is clear to all the parties that this is about our country."



Meetings at various party levels have been scheduled for most of the week. The talks are expected to take weeks, with the hope of forming a government before Christmas.



