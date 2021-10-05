 Contact Us
News World Blinken starts Paris talks to discuss rebuilding French trust in U.S.

Blinken starts Paris talks to discuss rebuilding French trust in U.S.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds potentially delicate talks in Paris on Tuesday to patch up ties with France, which is still angry over the cancellation of a submarine contract. Macron was furious last month when Australia scrapped a multibillion-dollar deal for French submarines, saying it would pursue US nuclear versions instead.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 05,2021
Subscribe
BLINKEN STARTS PARIS TALKS TO DISCUSS REBUILDING FRENCH TRUST IN U.S.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would have a chance during talks in Paris on Tuesday to discuss rebuilding the French trust in the United States following a row over a new Indo-Pacific security pact.

Paris was infuriated last month by the announcement of the pact between the United States, Australia and Britain which resulted in Canberra scuttling a $40 billion defence contract for French submarines.

Asked how he would reassure the French that the United States could be trusted, Blinken said ahead of his talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian: "We'll have a chance to talk later."