Thousands hold strikes, protests against pension reform in France

Nationwide strikes and demonstrations were held Tuesday in France to protest Paris' social policies.

Activists and thousands of demonstrators, responding to a demand by trade unions, gathered in the Place de la Republique in the center of Paris and marched near the Paris Opera.

Challenging the government's controversial pension reform plans, demonstrators demanded improved working conditions in the public and private sectors and a rise in salaries for retirees, employees and civil servants.

About 25,000 people took part in protests in Paris where police took intense security measures, while, demonstrations were held at more than 200 areas across the country.

According to the Education Ministry, more than 4% of teachers went on strike Tuesday.

There were partial disruptions to public transportation services in the nationwide demonstrations.

Paris suspended work on pension reform in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

French President Emanuel Macron said in September that work on the reform would start again at an appropriate time.

Demonstrations were staged with the participation of hundreds of thousands of people on different days across the country, especially in Paris in December 2019 and January 2020 with police use of force against journalists and activists during protests causing controversy.