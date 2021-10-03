Hundreds take to streets of Kiev to commemorate massacre of Jews

 Contact Us
Published October 03,2021
Around a thousand people gathered on Sunday to remember the massacre of Jews in Kiev at the hands of the Nazi regime 70 years earlier, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

A large crowd moved through Kiev and a minute of silence was marked, but there were no speeches, the report said.

An official commemorative event is set for Wednesday, with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier due to attend.

The event is to be at Babi Yar, a ravine in the Ukrainian capital where the massacres were carried out. The first and best documented of the massacres took place on September 29-30, 1941, leaving approximately 33,771 Jews dead.