Coronavirus deaths in United States surpass 700,000 threshold

The number of people who have been killed from the coronavirus in the U.S. has surpassed 700,000, according to Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 700,327 with 2,457 more casualties in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, which has continued to affect mostly southern states in the country, the number of cases increased 159,032 in the last 24 hours and exceeded 43,621,268.

The state of California ranks first in the country with more than 4,729,000 cases, followed by Texas with over 4,077,000 and Florida has an excess of 3,620,000.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 77% of adults received at least one dose and approximately 66% received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 214.5 million people received the first dose, and over 184.9 million received the second dose in the United States.



