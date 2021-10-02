Israeli forces arrest 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

Israeli forces on Saturday arrested two Palestinians for allegedly attempting to cross into Israel from the Gaza Strip , according to the military.

A military statement said the two were caught in possession of a bag of hand grenades and were being interrogated by Israeli security forces.

The Israeli army bans Palestinians in the Gaza Strip from entering the 300-meter area adjacent to its border with the enclave and shoots or arrests anyone who breaches it.

In recent months, the Israeli army has made several announcements of arresting Palestinians along its border with Gaza for allegedly attempting to sneak into its territory.

More than 2 million Palestinians live in Gaza under poor living conditions as a result of the Israeli blockade imposed on the territory since 2007.





