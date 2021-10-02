FRANCES MACRON DISCUSSES TUNISIA SITUATION WITH KAIS SAIED

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the political situation in Tunisia with President Kais Saied , and Saied told Macron that a new government would be formed in the coming days, Macron's Elysee department said on Saturday.

On Friday, Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi declared the assembly in session and urged lawmakers to resume work, defying Saied's suspension of the assembly in a new escalation of the country's political crisis.

Saied has been under domestic and international pressure to name a government after his intervention in July, when he dismissed the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority.





