Turkmenistan celebrates 30th anniversary of independence

Turkmen people have celebrated the 30th anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan with zeal in the spirit of unity and cohesion.

Earlier, 2021 was declared the International Year of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan.

The main ceremony for the 30th anniversary of independence was the festive parade held on Sept. 27 in the State Tribune complex.

A military parade included the march around the square of a group of horsemen-military servicemen on the Akhal-Teke horses-as horses are regarded as "all times faithful friends and companions" of Turkmens.

Another batch of celebrations were held on Sept. 28 at the country's International Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex, a center known in the Central Asian country for "popularization and development" of national sport.

At the end of the festive races, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov together with people at the center watched an air show, where a group of military aircraft flown by Turkmen pilots appeared in the sky over the complex and performed aerobatic shows.

The celebrations ended with salutes in honor of the main holiday of the country.

Akhal-Teke horses still play a big role in the life of the nation, with their mission is to ennoble their harmony, bring a healthy, strong spirit, strive for perfection, affirm lofty ideals, and strengthen the sense of pride in the country.