Real Madrid defeat defending champions Anadolu Efes in EuroLeague opener

Real Madrid sealed a comfortable 82-69 win Thursday against Turkey's Anadolu Efes in the 2021-2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season opener.

The Spanish side took control of the game from the beginning, leading the first quarter 32-15 at Madrid's WiZink Center.

Real Madrid had a 15-point advantage when the first half ended 50-35 and they performed better in the third quarter as well with a score of 68-48.

The game ended 82-69 with defending champions Anadolu Efes suffering a heavy loss in Spain.

Thomas Heurtel and Guerschon Yabusele each added 15 points while Walter Tavares scored 13 for Real Madrid.

Shane Larkin led Anadolu Efes with 21 points and Filip Petrusev played with 17 points.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS:

AS Monaco - Panathinaikos OPAP Athens: 75-63

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv - FC Bayern Munich: 69-68

AX Armani Exchange Milan - CSKA Moscow: 84-74

Real Madrid - Anadolu Efes: 82-69