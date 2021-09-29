At least 4 killed in grenade blast in western Burundi

At least four people were killed and four injured Tuesday in a grenade attack in western Burundi, a local official said Wednesday.

The blast occurred at around 7 p.m. (1700GMT) at a bar in Vugizo village in Mutimbuzi district.

"The victims were sharing drinks when one of them went to his house not far from the bar to bring a grenade after picking a quarrel with his mates. It exploded from his hands before detonating it, killing him instantly and three others," Semeon Butoyi, a local district administrator told reporters.

"Four people were injured in the explosion and rushed to hospital," he added.

Butoyi said the grenade might have been owned illegally.

A series of grenade attacks in the Central African country left five dead and several injured last week.

In one incident, unidentified assailants detonated three grenades in the commercial capital of Bujumbura. The second occurred in a bar in Burundi's political capital, Gitega.

The security ministry said "terrorists" were responsible for the blasts.

The blasts occurred one day after a mortar attack near the International Airport of Bujumbura that was claimed by the Burundian RED-Tabara rebel group, based in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

That attack caused no damage.