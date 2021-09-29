Turkish military to start using unmanned ground vehicles

The Turkish army is starting to use unmanned ground vehicles to perform risky tasks safely, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGA), which allow for safe entry, surveillance, and intervention in areas that cannot be entered, monitored, or intervened in, are starting to be used in the Land Forces Command units in combat and in all kinds of operations," the ministry said on Twitter.

The remote-controlled vehicles, referred to ACROB IKA, will be highly mobile and capable of reconnaissance and surveillance, overcoming high obstacles, climbing stairs and passing through water, according to the ministry.

In an adjoining infographic, it added that with these systems, which have already been supplied to their units, the aim will be to "reduce personnel casualties, conduct reconnaissance and surveillance in hazardous/contaminated areas, and perform risky tasks more easily under enemy fire."



