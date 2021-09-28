YOUTUBE BLOCKS AND REMOVES CHANNELS OF RUSSIAS RT IN GERMANY

The video platform YouTube has blocked and removed the German channels of the Russian state media RT.



A YouTube spokesperson confirmed the termination of two channels on Tuesday evening in response to a query from dpa.



RT DE, the Russian news channel's German-language site, also reported the blocking on its own website.



The editor-in-chief of Moscow-based RT, Margarita Simonyan, sharply criticized YouTube's move on Twitter and spoke of a "media war."



YouTube gave as the reason for the blocking that it had recently been brought to RT DE's attention that the state medium had violated the misinformation policy in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. For a certain period of time, RT DE was then no longer allowed to upload videos to its YouTube channel.



According to YouTube, the second channel was then used. YouTube spoke of an attempt to circumvent the law. That is why it was blocked early on Tuesday evening.



The Russian state media RT - formerly Russia Today - intends to expand in Germany. A German-language TV programme is planned, with the launch was expected in December. However, it lacks a broadcasting licence. An attempt via Luxembourg authorities failed some time ago.



TV providers need a broadcasting licence for nationwide programmes in Germany.



RT is repeatedly criticized in the West as a propaganda tool of the Kremlin. The central accusation is that the channel spreads conspiracy theories and disinformation on behalf of the Russian state.



RT has several foreign-language programmes in its portfolio. RT DE has so far offered online reports in German. The content is distributed via the website and social media such as Facebook, Instagram and, up until now, YouTube.