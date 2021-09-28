U.S. condemns N.Korea missile test, urges reopening of talks

NewsWorldU.S. condemns N.Korea missile test, urges reopening of talks
"The United States condemns the DPRK's missile launch. This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," The US State Department said in a statement.
The U.S. State Department said on Monday that it condemns North Korea's missile test which poses a threat to neighbours and the international community, and urged Pyongyang to return to stalled denuclearisation talks.