UK, Pakistan agree on need for coordinated approach to Afghanistan issue

Britain and Pakistan , along with the international community , are on the same page for a "coordinated approach" to the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, a British government statement said Tuesday.

The British foreign secretary and Pakistani foreign minister discussed various issues during a meeting in London, a statement by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Liz Truss and Shah Mahmood Qureshi "spoke about their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, including deepening economic links."

The two ministers "discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, and the need for the international community to work together to ensure a coordinated approach."

"They reaffirmed their commitment to preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terror and providing vital humanitarian assistance for ordinary Afghans," the statement said.

They also "discussed the need for action to cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity," the main drive in the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow.

"They agreed to work together to achieve ambitious climate change objectives" at November's summit.