2 Palestinians injured in Israeli raid in West Bank

Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to local medical sources.

Israeli forces raided Palestinian homes in the town of Qabatiya in the northern West Bank , triggering clashes with Palestinians, local residents said.

During the clashes, Israeli forces used live and rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse protesters, while Palestinian youths hurled stones at Israeli soldiers, the residents said.

The injured Palestinians were rushed to the hospital for treatment, the medical sources said.

Almost on daily basis, the Israeli army carries out raids into Palestinian cities and areas under the claim of searching for wanted Palestinians.