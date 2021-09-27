SPDS SCHOLZ SAYS AIMS FOR GERMAN COALITION DEAL BEFORE CHRISTMAS

 Contact Us
SPD's Scholz says aims for German coalition deal before Christmas

"My idea is that we will be very fast in achieving a result. It should be before Christmas if possible," he said a day after national elections.

Published September 27,2021
Olaf Scholz, the German Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, aims to reach an agreement to form a coalition government with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) before Christmas, he said on Monday.

The SPD won 25.7% of the vote, ahead of 24.1% for Merkel's CDU/CSU conservative bloc, according to provisional results. The Greens came in at 14.8% and the FDP were on 11.5%.