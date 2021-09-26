Thousands of Tunisians protest president’s move to expand powers

Thousands of Tunisians Sunday took out a rally in the capital Tunis to protest President Kais Saied's move to expand powers.

This came days after Saied issued decrees, making amendments regarding legislative and executive powers of the president and abolishing the body established in 2014 to monitor the constitutionality of laws.

To show support, dozens of Saied's supporters also gathered on the Habib Bourguiba street in front of the opposition rally.

Police and security forces were deployed in the area and metal barriers were erected to avoid any clash between the two rallies.

Those protesting against the president's decision demanded Saied take back his orders, while those backing the president demanded a presidential system in the country.

According to eyewitnesses, there were no prominent personalities or politicians among Saied's supporters' gathering, which drew less than 30 people.

On July 25, Saied ousted the government, suspended the parliament, and assumed executive authority. While he insists that his "exceptional measures" are meant to "save" the country, critics accuse him of orchestrating a coup.

Tunisia has been seen as the only country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among the Arab countries which witnessed popular uprisings, toppling ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya, and Yemen.