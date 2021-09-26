Turkey has administered over 107.6M vaccine jabs to date

Turkey has administered over 107.64 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released Saturday.

More than 53.39 million people have received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 43.43 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 86% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 10.11 million people.

The ministry recorded 25,861 new coronavirus cases and 228 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 341,221 virus tests were done over the past 24 hours.