Number of COVID vaccine shots given in Turkey tops 107 mln

Turkey has administered over 107.38 million coronavirus vaccine shots since the launch of its nationwide immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Friday.

More than 53.3 million people have been given a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine , while over 43.2 million are fully vaccinated, the country's Health Ministry said.

According to the data, almost 86% of Turkey's adult population has now received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 10.08 million people.

The ministry recorded 27,197 new coronavirus cases and 221 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 355,226 virus tests were done over the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.73 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 230.82 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.